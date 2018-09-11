(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Olivia is set to strike Hawaii overnight Tuesday, bringing flooding rains across the islands that were devastated by a deluge from Hurricane Lane just last month.

Storm warnings have been posed on Maui, Oahu and the Big Island of Hawaii, where 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of rain could fall, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. Some areas could get as much as 20 inches.

“This rainfall could produce life-threatening flash flooding,” the center said in an advisory.

