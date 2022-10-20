(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Roslyn has formed off Mexico’s Pacific Coast and threatens to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the tourist resort city of Puerto Vallarta by the weekend.

Roslyn was about 175 miles (280 kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. The storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane, with winds of up to 100 miles an hour, before it passes near or over Mexico’s west-central coast late Saturday and Sunday.

The storm will bring damaging winds, a potentially dangerous storm surge and could trigger flash flooding and landslides along the rugged terrain over coastal southwestern Mexico, the hurricane center said in its advisory.

