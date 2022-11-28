(Bloomberg) -- Adler Group shares jumped 60% after the troubled real estate investment company agreed a deal with creditors to extend debt maturities and postpone a deadline to publish audited accounts.

The German landlord will raise as much as €937.5 million ($976.1 million) in a secured loan via a pact with 45% of its bondholders, according to a statement on Friday. Adler is seeking to pay down €6.3 billion of debt just as Germany’s once booming real estate market shows signs of turning.

Read: Adler Agrees on ‘Expensive, Complex’ Debt Deal With Bondholders

The jump on Monday does little to provide relief to shares that are down 74% in 2022 as the firm has been rocked by a chain of events set in motion by a report from short-seller Viceroy Research, which Adler’s management rejected.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.