(Bloomberg) -- State builder PT Wijaya Karya clinched an agreement with some of Indonesia’s biggest banks to restructure 20.58 trillion rupiah ($1.31 billion) of debt, after the government’s infrastructure push saddled it with an unmanageable pile of liabilities.

The state-owned construction company said it signed the deal with 11 institutions, including PT Bank Mandiri, PT Bank Negara Indonesia, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, PT Bank Tabungan Negara, PT Bank Syariah Indonesia and PT Bank Panin.

Asia’s real estate and building sector has emerged as a hotspot for distress, driven by factors including weak property sales and rising refinancing costs. In addition to the string of high-profile developer defaults in China, companies from Vietnam to South Korea have missed debt payments, highlighting the breadth of housing woes.

Indonesia’s major government-owned construction companies have seen their debt loads balloon as a result of the aggressive drive to build infrastructure under the presidency of Joko Widodo. Another state builder PT Waskita Karya expects to finalize its own debt restructuring deal this month.

Under the revised terms for its bank debt, Wijaya Karya will make payments due in 2025, 2029 and 2031, according to a filing on Thursday. The company also has nearly 12 trillion rupiah of bonds outstanding, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

Here are the revised terms:

The transaction reflects lenders’ confidence that Wijaya Karya is “capable of recovering and are willing to take part in this movement,” President Director Agung Budi Waskito said in the statement on Wednesday.

The company has switched 93% of its projects to a payment mechanism based on monthly progress, a huge increase from the 40% in 2016, it said. It has also sped up the collection of receivables.

