(Bloomberg) -- Lenders to KKR & Co.-controlled Accell Group NV have chosen advisers to help them assess options for the Dutch bikemaker which is burning through cash amid sluggish demand and operational challenges, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A group of holders of the company’s term loan B have selected investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc. and law firm Milbank LLP as advisers, while Accell is working with law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the people familiar said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

Accell, which specializes in e-bikes, bicycle parts and accessories, benefited from a surge in interest in cycling during the pandemic, but revenue has since dropped amid increased competition and waning enthusiasm for bikes that often command four-figure price tags.

Spokespeople for KKR, Houlihan Lokey and K&E declined to comment. Representatives for Accell and Milbank didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Operational issues have also weighed on the company’s cash flow. Last month, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority concluded that it couldn’t sufficiently guarantee the safety of cargo bikes sold by Accell brand Babboe and ordered the firm to stop selling them. Babboe announced it would recall some of its models in the Netherlands and UK, where they are distributed through Raleigh, another brand of the group.

KKR bought Accell in 2022, funding the acquisition with €705 million ($771 million) of junk-rated loans due in 2029. Last year it extended a shareholder PIK loan of €250 million.

Moody’s described Accell’s liquidity position as “weak” in a note published in December. The firm had a cash balance of €21 million as of September 2023, a fully utilized €180 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2028 and a €75 million ABL revolving facility due in 2028, according to Moody’s.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.