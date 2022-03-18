(Bloomberg) -- Investors bold enough to bet on a peace deal in Ukraine are already venturing selectively into one of the worst-performing corners of developing markets.

Bargains have opened up as the bonds of Ukraine and other former Soviet states felt the brunt of the selloff in emerging markets after Russia’s invasion last month. Legal & General Group Plc and Trium Capital are among those to have purchased Ukrainian sovereign debt.

The wagers are paying off. Despite conflicting news about progress in peace negotiations, the bonds are among the biggest gainers this week as emerging-market debt heads for its first weekly advance since January.

“We’re still optimistic, as a ceasefire would benefit everyone involved, but it will not be easy,” said Peter Kisler, a London-based hedge fund manager at Trium Capital. “I would add on any meaningful correction, assuming talks continue.”

While a rally in Ukraine’s bonds prompted Trium Capital to take some profits on Wednesday, the manager is maintaining a bullish position on the debt, Kisler said. He was able to exit his short bets on the ruble and Russian Eurobonds and didn’t get caught up in the market freeze following the invasion, decisions that contributed to a 15% gain in his fund in February, the manager said.

Uday Patnaik, a London-based money manager at Legal & General, added to his Ukraine position over the past two weeks, selling the debt of the nation’s companies and putting the money instead into the more liquid sovereign bonds. The manager also bought the sovereign debt of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Georgia.

This is “one of the most interesting buying opportunities since the global financial crisis” in 2008, Patnaik said. “On the ceasefire, I should say that things appear to be moving in the right direction, albeit slowly.”

Ukraine’s bond due 2033 was trading around 36 cents on the dollar Friday, after plunging below 20 cents in early March. It was at 88 cents at the beginning of the year.

Avoiding Ukraine

GAM Holdings bought the bonds of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan as it expects them to gain on higher oil prices. The Biden administration’s prohibition on U.S. imports of Russia’s petroleum won’t bar American buyers from purchasing oil that travels through the country’s pipelines or ports but was produced elsewhere -- allowing crude from Kazakhstan to flow.

GAM is avoiding Ukraine, which will likely choose to restructure its Eurobonds, said Richard Briggs, a London-based money manager at the firm.

“The biggest gainer would probably be Ukraine, but there’s no certainty of a peace deal anytime soon,” Briggs said. “But both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have very strong fundamentals, which should allow both to be able to cope. Azerbaijan, particularly, will be important for the EU -- for its future gas supplies.”

While Ukraine made an interest payment and sold “war bonds” to finance its budget and military expenditure, the risk that it might default on its debt is deterring some investors, including Capitulum Asset Management GmbH.

Instead, Lutz Roehmeyer, the chief investment officer at the Berlin-based firm, is betting on battered assets that will benefit from a surge in commodity prices. His fund bought the Swiss franc-denominated debt of national railways Kazakhstan Temir Zholy during the recent rout. The sovereign bonds of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are on his “watchlist,” he said.

“They are cheap, have good carry and profit from high commodity prices,” he said. “Nobody should expect a quick solution in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, so when I buy something it should perform in any case.”

