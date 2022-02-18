(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Capitol Police are slated to brief congressional staff Friday afternoon on the potential for a protest convoy of truckers coming to Capitol Hill, three people said Friday.

Aides on the House Administration and Senate Rules committees, which have jurisdiction over Capitol security, will hear from Capitol Police at 4 p.m., according to two the people familiar with the briefing who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Truckers protesting public-health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic have snarled the Canadian capital of Ottawa for three weeks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked emergency powers in an attempt to quell those protests, and police have worked to clear the streets of the protesters.

One of the officials familiar with the briefings said there was real concern Washington could be the sight of a similar protest in the coming weeks but the exact timing isn’t clear. Security officials could easily monitor and prepare for trucker movements from outside the metro area, the official said. But they implied they would have a harder time doing so if locals joined.

The Capitol remains closed to the public due to the pandemic. Security barricades erected after the Jan. 6 insurrection have come down and both chambers of Congress are in recess until Feb. 28. But authorities will likely be on high alert again on March 1, when President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

Spokespeople for the two congressional committees and U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately return requests for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.