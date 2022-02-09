(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is warning that an extended shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge to Detroit and other U.S. border crossings blocked by anti-vaccine-mandate protests would hurt the economy.

“We’ve already got a strained global supply chain, we don’t need this,” Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday when asked about truckers and other activists who have been halting traffic to the Windsor, Ontario span since Monday night. It serves as Canada’s main link to the U.S. auto industry, and the best alternative route for commercial traffic -- the Blue Water Bridge from Sarnia to Port Huron, Michigan -- has also been disrupted.

“If there were to be prolonged blockages at key entry points into Canada, that could start to have a measurable impact on economic activity in Canada,” Macklem said at a press conference after delivering a speech to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. “Most truckers are trying to get goods in and out of Canada.”

The Windsor protests are an offshoot of the trucker-led occupation of downtown Ottawa that began Jan. 28. The Bank of Canada’s headquarters in the capital have been closed to all but non-essential staff as a result.

Gridlocked traffic and blasts from truck horns that continued until a court intervened were “very distressing” to central-bank employees and downtown residents, Macklem said.

