U.S. weekly fatalities have reached their highest point in almost a year, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

In Vienna, several thousand people attended protests against Austria’s looming vaccine mandate, even as restrictions for unvaccinated people are set to be relaxed.

U.K. Expands Vaccines to Vulnerable Children (8 a.m. HK)

The U.K.’s health service will start to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11 who are most at risk of Covid-19 starting this week.

Children who are particularly vulnerable or who live with someone whose immune system is suppressed will be able to get their first dose, according to an NHS statement. Around 500,000 children will be eligible.

Omicron Subvariant Shows No Clinical Difference in NSW (7:50 a.m. HK)

Patients with the BA.2 omicron subvariant in Australia’s most populous state are not demonstrating clinical differences in symptoms or in the effectiveness of vaccines, said Kerry Chant, chief health officer for New South Wales.

Covid-19 patients in the state’s hospital system remained broadly stable, with 182 ICU cases in the most recent 24-hour period.

Australia’s NSW to Help Small Businesses (7:35 a.m. HK)

Australia’s most popular state and home to Sydney will hand more than A$1 billion ($700 million) in government aid to small and medium sized firms to help with the economic recovery.

A payment of up to A$5,000 per week for businesses with revenue of between A$75,000 and A$50 million will start from Feb. 1, New South Wales state premier Dominic Perrottet said Sunday. The state also extended relief for commercial landlords to March 13.

“We know this will help many small businesses that have been doing it tough,” he said.

Trucker Protest Masses in Ottawa (4 p.m. NY)

A convoy of truckers and others who oppose vaccine mandates rolled into Ottawa, Canada for a weekend of rowdy protests that have become a rallying point for wider anger at Covid-19 restrictions.

The initial motivation for the protest was a new rule requiring truckers to show proof of vaccination when entering Canada, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government implemented on Jan. 15. Until then, truckers had been allowed to cross the U.S.-Canada border with few restrictions. The U.S. imposed a similar mandate on Jan. 22.

Now the protest has become a catch-all movement against Covid restrictions, having been championed on prime time Fox News shows, Joe Rogan’s podcast and Elon Musk’s Twitter feed.

T-Mobile to Fire Unvaccinated Staff (2:41 p.m. NY)

T-Mobile US Inc. will fire corporate employees who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 2, according to a memo to staff obtained by Bloomberg News.

In the email to U.S. employees, the wireless carrier’s human resources chief also said that office employees who haven’t received the first dose of a vaccine by Feb. 21 will be placed on unpaid leave. The policy applies to all employees who need “regular or occasional” access to T-Mobile’s offices, which the company says includes almost all staff.

In a statement, T-Mobile confirmed its vaccination deadline for office staff.

N.Y. Health Workers Charged in Vaccine Scam (12:27 p.m. NY)

Two New York health-care workers have been charged with forging vaccine certificates and entering the information into the state’s vaccine database, Suffolk County Police said in a statement.

Julie DeVuono and Marissa Urraro of Long Island charged $220 for adults and $85 for children for each false entry, the police said.

Investigators found $900,000 in cash in DeVuono’s home and a ledger documenting more than $1.5 million in transactions over the last three months, CBS New York reported.

GOP Governors to Follow D.C. Virus Rules (11:41 a.m. NY)

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said he and other elected officials have no objection to following local mask mandates and proof of vaccination requirements while in Washington, D.C.

Speaking at the National Governors Association’s winter meeting, the Republican governor said that while his state has “moved beyond mandates,” he had no problem with those imposed by D.C.’s local government.

“We respect each jurisdiction. I have my vaccination, I’ve got my card, I’ve been tested,” he said. “We are following local rules out of respect and, of course, that is a requirement.”

Hutchinson also noted that governors will be meeting with President Joe Biden over the weekend and that “it’s important that he is protected” from the coronavirus.

U.S. Weekly Fatalities Highest in Almost a Year (9:57 a.m. NY)

Even as U.S. infections slow, weekly deaths have climbed to their highest point in almost year, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. The figures show fatalities reached almost 16,700 in the week that ended on Friday, the most since mid-February 2021 and the fourth straight weekly increase.

Weekly cases have fallen for two consecutive weeks, to 3.8 million, from a peak of 5.6 million two weeks ago, the data show, as the surge caused by the omicron variant has begun to ease in many parts of the U.S. Higher death tolls generally lag peak infections by several weeks.

Anti-Mandate Protesters March in Vienna (9:14 a.m. NY)

Several thousand people attended protests in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Saturday, the latest in a series of demonstrations organized by the far-right Freedom Party against the nation’s upcoming vaccine mandate. Police reported that 22 permits had been issued.

The government earlier announced a rollback in February of certain restrictions on shopping and eating out by unvaccinated people, but didn’t budge on its plan to make Covid inoculations compulsory, with fines for non-compliance due to start in mid-March.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig criticized the steps announced by the federal government, saying it was the “wrong time” to make changes with daily cases still running high.

U.K. Workers Resist Return to Office (5:36 p.m. HK)

Almost two out of five people working from home in the U.K. say they won’t return to the office, The Times reported, citing a YouGov survey. Just 9% of people have returned to their desks permanently since the government last week ended its advice to work from home, it said. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they prefer working remotely.

Russia Reports Over 100,000 Cases for First Time (4:40 p.m. HK)

Russia reported a record 113,122 Covid-19 cases over the last day, marking the first time new infections hit six figures as the omicron variant sweeps through the country. Last year was the deadliest in Russia since World War II, according to official statistics published late Friday.

Study Shows Hamster-to Human Covid Spread (4:19 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong researchers have found evidence that pet hamsters can spread Covid-19 to people, and linked the animals to human infections in the city. The study, published Saturday in The Lancet as a preprint and not yet peer-reviewed, provided the first documented evidence of hamster-to-human transmission of the delta variant.

