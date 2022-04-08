Apr 8, 2022
Truckmaker Volvo Writes Off $423 Million Owing to Russia’s War
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Swedish truckmaker Volvo AB said Russia’s war in Ukraine has forced it to make provisions in the first quarter totaling 4 billion kronor ($423 million) that will have a negative impact on operating income.
All of the company’s sales, service and production in Russia have been suspended since the war started and sanctions were imposed, according to a statement on Friday. In 2021, about 3% of Volvo’s net sales stemmed from Russia.
Volvo has total assets worth about 9 billion kronor related to Russia, of which 6 billion kronor are classified as cash items, the company said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.