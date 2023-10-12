Citigroup Sees Homebuilders Beating the S&P 500 Over the Next Month
Citigroup Inc. analysts expect a strong performance from homebuilder stocks over the next 30 days, topping the S&P 500 Index in that stretch.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Citigroup Inc. analysts expect a strong performance from homebuilder stocks over the next 30 days, topping the S&P 500 Index in that stretch.
Now that the higher-for-longer interest-rate era has arrived, global finance officials are getting worried about the consequences.
Canada’s banking regulator published new draft rules on Friday aimed at stemming foreign interference and other non-financial risks to the country’s banking system.
Three of Wall Street’s biggest banks just notched a record third-quarter haul — and issued a slew of warnings on everything from higher capital requirements and rising loan losses to the fallout from war.
Four years ago, a credit union sold a bond backed by auto loans for the first time. This year, more and more auto loans held by the non-profits are being packaged and sold into asset-backed markets, as elevated interest rates put pressure on credit unions’ balance sheets.
Oct 12, 2023
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be 50 new affordable homes in Yellowknife under the federal government’s rapid housing project.
Trudeau says it’s a jointly funded project between the federal government and the territory, with the city of Yellowknife providing the land.
Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Yellowknife, says construction has already begun.
He says the rapid housing project is now in the third round of funding, with more than 15,000 homes to be built nationally.
Trudeau is in the Northwest Territories touring communities ravaged by recent wildfires.
Trudeau says it was heartbreaking to see residents in small tight-knit communities losing everything to the fires.
The territory saw nearly 70 per cent of its population displaced by wildfires and a record amount of land burned during the fire season.
The 20,000 residents of Yellowknife were forced out of their homes for three weeks in the summer due to an encroaching wildfire.
Flames didn't enter the city but destroyed most buildings and homes in Enterprise, a hamlet of 100 people near Hay River.
Trudeau toured that area Wednesday, walking among burned-out homes and vehicles as he spoke with officials.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.