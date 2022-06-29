(Bloomberg) -- Canada and Latvia signed a joint declaration Wednesday that will see the Canadian-led battle group in Latvia grow significantly to a “combat capable” brigade size.

Defense Minister Anita Anand told reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid that work is underway with the 10 other nations in the battle group to determine what’s needed and how quickly it can scale up.

“This is a commitment that the Canadian government is making, together with Latvia, to work with our allies to move towards and surge to a brigade-level force in Latvia,” Anand said.

North American Treaty Organization brigades typically range from 3,000 to 5,000 troops, but Anand said it’s too soon to say how many soldiers would be added. While the size of the current battle group fluctuates, it usually stands around 1,500.

Wednesday’s announcement is the first major pledge from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government at the summit. He has faced pressure from the US and other allies to increase defense spending in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aside from overall troop numbers, Anand said “it’s also about capabilities that go along with the brigade,” adding that Canada is working on the requirements for increased infrastructure, training and equipment.

According to a news release, the new force will be prepared to “provide critical capabilities to operations, such as ammunition and explosives, air defence systems, and anti-tank weapons systems.”

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, speaking alongside Anand, said his country has developed a close relationship with Canada and is thrilled the partnership will be expanded. He said Latvia wanted the strongest force possible to deter Russia from ever encroaching on its territory.

“I want this brigade to be ready to fight from the first moment for the first millimeter,” Pabriks said.

Canada has led the NATO battle group in Latvia for five years, and currently has about 700 of its own soldiers there. The force is the most multi-national of the four NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battle groups in the region.

The other countries contributing to the Latvian deployment include Spain, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania and Iceland.

