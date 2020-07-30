(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied allegations his ties to the WE Charity led him to award a contract to the organization.

In his opening statement to the parliamentary committee studying the matter, Trudeau said he wasn’t aware the public service had chosen WE Charity to administer the program until a briefing on May 8. He was expecting an existing government agency to deliver the program instead, Trudeau said. The Canadian leader reiterated, however, he should have recused himself from cabinet’s final decision on the matter.

“WE Charity received no preferential treatment. Not from me, not from anyone else,” Trudeau told at the start of testimony to the House of Commons finance committee. “The public service recommended WE Charity, and I did absolutely nothing to influence this recommendation.”

Trudeau announced on June 25 the WE Charity would receive a C$43.5 million contract to administer the C$900 million grant program to give students up to C$5,000 in exchange for volunteering over the summer.

Controversy erupted after it emerged the organization paid hundreds of thousands in speakers fees and expenses to Trudeau’s mother, brother and wife. Trudeau said he had never been paid for any of his appearances at WE Charity events.

“The choice was not between providers,” Trudeau said. “It was between going ahead with the WE Charity to deliver the program or not going ahead with the program at all.”

