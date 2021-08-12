Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a snap election this weekend, seeking to capitalize on polls showing his Liberal Party with a large enough lead to retake a majority in Canada’s legislature.

The prime minister is likely to trigger the start of the campaign on Sunday with a visit to Governor General Mary Simon, Queen Elizabeth II’s representative in Canada, to request the dissolution of parliament. The vote will be held Sept. 20, Montreal’s La Presse newspaper reported earlier this week, citing unnamed sources. Reuters and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. also have reported that date.

Public opinion polls show the Liberals, in power since 2015, hovering at about 36 per cent support, which is near the threshold needed to regain control of parliament in Canada’s fragmented political system. Also factoring into Trudeau’s calculation is soft support for the opposition Conservative Party and its leader, Erin O’Toole.

By calling the election less than two years since the last vote, Trudeau is hoping to cash in on what most Canadians regard as successful management of the pandemic. That includes a fiscal response that was among the most generous in the world and one of the fastest vaccine campaigns of any large country, with more than 60 per cent now fully vaccinated.

A victory would represent a redemption for the prime minister after a near-death political experience in the last election two years ago, when his party lost the popular vote. The Liberals currently have 155 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, so must gain 15 to have a majority again.

The mood among Canadians is improving. Most health restrictions have been lifted in recent weeks and the economy is poised to fully recoup its pandemic losses in coming months. Consumer and business sentiment is hovering at around record levels, while household net worth has risen by hundreds of billions, thanks in large part to a housing boom.

Polling aggregator 338Canada.com gives the Liberals a 97 per cent chance of securing the most seats in an election, with near 50 per cent odds Trudeau will form a majority.

Trading attacks

Since the 2019 election, Trudeau has needed the help of other parties to pass legislation, allowing the opposition leeway to set the policy agenda -- though his pandemic fiscal packages have largely won cross-party support.

More problematic for Trudeau has been control that the opposition parties have had over parliamentary committees, which has allowed them to investigate the governing Liberals and prime minister over ethics.

Opposition parties are already accusing the prime minister of opportunism.

“If Justin Trudeau is listening to people and their concerns and their worries he would not be holding a selfish summer election,” Jagmeet Singh, leader of the left-leaning New Democratic Party, said at a campaign-style event in Newfoundland on Thursday, where he released some parts of his platform. “Instead, he would be heeding our call and the call of Canadians to keep on delivering the help that people need.”

Pandemic revival

Trudeau’s political rebound since the 2019 election has been been intertwined closely with the pandemic, which ushered in an era of bigger government that dovetailed naturally with the Canadian leader’s own economic and political thinking.

His government is promising to maintain deficit spending in coming years to support the economic recovery and introduce new programs, including one that provides heavy subsidies for daycare spaces across the country.

To move beyond their minority, the Liberals will need to pick up seats in the French-speaking province of Quebec from the Bloc Quebecois and in British Columbia from the Conservatives. There are a small number of seats elsewhere that they could take, but margins to gain a majority are tight for Trudeau, barring an outright collapse of support for the Conservatives.

Trudeau remains a divisive figure in much of the country. According to polling from Angus Reid, more Canadians disapprove of him than approve, though the margin between the two is narrower today than it was ahead of the 2019 election.