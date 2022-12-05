LIVE: Question period in the House of Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon in southwestern Ontario about electric vehicle manufacturing.

Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the province's Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli for an announcement at 12:15 p.m. in Ingersoll, Ont.

Trudeau's itinerary says the announcement will "mark a milestone in manufacturing electric vehicles."

The town is home to the General Motors CAMI production plant, which the automaker announced in April would be retooled by the end of the year into what it called the country's first full-scale commercial electric vehicle production facility.

The provincial and federal governments each invested $259 million toward that project and GM's plan to make its Oshawa, Ont., plant EV-ready.

Canada intends to bar the sale of new internal-combustion engines in passenger vehicles by 2035.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022.