(Bloomberg) -- Canada has the workers it needs to build 70% more homes a year and municipal red tape is the main barrier to construction, according to the nation’s housing agency.

The 650,000 workers building homes in Canada last year should have been enough to start work on 400,000 new units, compared to the approximately 240,000 that actually got underway, Mathieu Laberge, senior vice president at Canada Mortgage & Housing Corp., wrote in a report released Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has set an ambitious goal of building 3.9 million homes by 2031, which would require the annual pace of housing starts to double. But the most recent data shows new construction falling instead of rising. The government push has been met by skepticism from both builders and private economists, who have suggested the industry is already running at capacity given constraints on labor and material.

The Canadian Homebuilders Association has maintained Canada must nearly double the number of workers in the industry to address the housing shortage.

But by looking at data starting in the late 1990s, Laberge found the industry has been more efficient at producing new homes per worker in the past, and concluded there’s room for more productivity gains today with the current labor force. The data also showed efficiency discrepancies between different cities, Laberge wrote.

This suggests municipal red tape around construction and land use may be a significant contributor to the deterioration in home building efficiency, and clearing some of these hurdles may reverse that trend, according to the report.

“For years, the residential construction industry pointed to regulation as the most significant constraint to building more houses,” Laberge wrote. “Evidence shows that progress can indeed be made on that front, and all levels of government are adapting, but more must be done.”

