(Bloomberg) -- Justin Trudeau was criticized publicly Tuesday by a lawmaker in his own party for taking a divisive approach on vaccine mandates, a dramatic rebuke of the Canadian prime minister in the middle of a widening protest over Covid-19 restrictions.

At a press conference in Ottawa, Liberal lawmaker Joel Lightbound said he has become uncomfortable with a recent polarizing shift in “both the tone and the policies of my government” around public health debates.

Lightbound said his concerns first emerged in last year’s election campaign, when Trudeau ran on a platform of making vaccines obligatory for public sector workers and air travelers. At the time, Trudeau accused the main opposition Conservative Party of giving vaccine skeptics a pass.

“From a positive and unifying approach, a decision was made to wedge, to divide and to stigmatize,” Lightbound, a member of parliament from Quebec City, said. “I fear that this politicization of the pandemic risks undermining the public’s trust in our public health institutions. This is not a risk we ought to be taking lightly.”

Although Lightbound is not a cabinet minister, it is unusual in Canada for caucus members to publicly break with their party leader, especially when the party is in power. His criticism -- which was eagerly embraced by the rival Conservatives -- comes at an especially sensitive time due to the crisis just outside parliament’s doors, where Ottawa’s police chief has said his city is under “siege” from protests that began on Jan. 28.

On Monday, truckers and protesters also began a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit, a critical artery of trade between the U.S. and Canada.

Lightbound condemned the demonstrators and called on them to go home. But he also urged his government to lay out a clear path for ending Covid restrictions, saying many Canadians no longer support them. “Not everyone can earn a living on a MacBook at a cottage,” Lightbound said.

In brief remarks to reporters later in the day, Trudeau acknowledged everyone is “frustrated” by restrictions and wants the pandemic to be over, but did not say whether he would seek to eject Lightbound from caucus over the criticism.

