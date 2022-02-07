(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a hard line against a trucker protest paralyzing Canada’s capital, saying demonstrators denouncing Covid restrictions are hobbling commerce and trying to undermine democracy.

Trudeau, speaking on the floor of the legislature for the first time since the crisis began, also used the protest to criticize the rival Conservative Party. He dismissed the opposition’s contention that the columns of big rigs parked along major thoroughfares in Ottawa are emblematic of a country bitterly divided over the pandemic.

“This is a story of a country that got through this pandemic by being united, and the few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are,” Trudeau said Monday, referring to images from the initial days of the protest two weekends ago showing signs and flags adorned with Nazi symbols.

Trudeau slammed the protesters for “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives.”

He praised the handful of Conservative lawmakers who have called for the protesters to leave Ottawa’s streets, while imploring others to follow suit.

“I’ve seen members of the opposition call for an end to the blockades,” Trudeau said. “I salute that. This is a time to put national interests ahead of partisan interests.”

Hundreds of semis and other trucks remain parked throughout Ottawa’s downtown core, though their deafening air horns were ordered silenced by an Ontario judge on Monday afternoon.

Police have so far not been able to contain the demonstrations, and the city of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency. The protesters say they won’t leave until all Covid health restrictions are dropped.

