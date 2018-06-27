Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a series of meetings lined up with some of Bay Street’s biggest names on Thursday.

According to Trudeau’s official itinerary, he will be meeting with Bell Canada (BCE.TO) CEO George Cope at 9:30 a.m. ET in Toronto, followed by TD Bank (TD.TO) CEO Bharat Masrani at 10:15 a.m. and Scotiabank (BNS.TO) CEO Brian Porter at 10:40 a.m.

All meetings are closed to the media. No details about what will be discussed were provided in the release.

The U.S. has already imposed tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel exports with Canadian retaliatory tariffs set to go into effect next week.

On Monday, Finance Minister Bill Moneau with his provincial counterparts and said Ottawa and the provinces are united in the face of American threats to trade.

Morneau pledged his support to business impacted by U.S. tariffs and said Ottawa would announce "in the coming days" details of assistance to Canadian businesses hurt by tariff barriers.