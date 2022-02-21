(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will retain emergency powers for at least a few more days because of ongoing threats, even after police cleared all blockades across the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, Trudeau said it’s still too early to lift measures banning public assembly in downtown Ottawa and at border crossings, because of concern demonstrators opposig vaccine mandates are prepared to continue protests. He said he is “reflecting” on timing of when to drop the powers, which include freezing financial accounts of demonstrators.

“We don’t want to keep it in place a single day longer than is necessary,” Trudeau told reporters, ahead of a vote in Parliament later Monday on the government’s decision to invoke the measures. “Even though the blockades are lifted across border openings right now, even though things seem to be resolving very well in Ottawa, this state of emergency is not over.”

Trudeau said he expects to keep the state of emergency in place only for “a number more days.” The emergency legislation is expected to be approved by lawmakers this evening with the backing of Trudeau’s governing Liberal Party and the left-leaning New Democratic Party. Trudeau on Monday hinted he would call elections if he lost the vote.

“I can’t imagine that anyone voting against this bill as expressing anything other than a deep mistrust in the government’s ability to keep Canadians safe,” Trudeau said. The governing Liberals hold a minority in the House of Commons and require the support of at least one party to pass legislation.

The Canadian government invoked emergency powers last week to put an end to anti-vaccine mandate protests by truckers who blocked much of downtown Ottawa around the national parliament buildings for weeks, with blockades also spreading to a number of border crossings.

Police began clearing the protest encampment in Ottawa on Friday, and had fully cleared the city of protesters on Sunday. The capital remains ringed by checkpoints, and the street directly in front of parliament remains closed.

