(Bloomberg) -- The prime ministers of Canada and Italy announced a roadmap to deepen the relationship between the two nations.

Justin Trudeau and Giorgia Meloni agreed to “set out ambitious, concrete plans to collaborate, over the next three to five years, in priority areas, including energy security and the shift to a sustainable energy future, climate change and biodiversity, migration, sustainable economic growth, and research and innovation, including on artificial intelligence,” the two leaders said in a joint statement after meeting in Toronto on Saturday.

The progress of the development of the roadmap will be reviewed when they meet next in Italy in June.

