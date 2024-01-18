(Bloomberg) -- Quebec is close to a breaking point with asylum seekers arriving in the French-speaking province, says Premier Francois Legault in a letter sent to Primer Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The situation has become unbearable,” wrote Legault in French, asking Trudeau to stop the flow of refugees by tightening the visa-granting policy. Quebec, Canada’s second-largest province, has welcomed three times more asylum seekers than other provinces in the country on a per capita basis, with 60,000 people coming through Quebec in the first 11 months of 2023, he explained.

Legault said the situation is putting significant pressure on social services, with aid organizations no longer meeting demand. The issue also aggravates the housing crisis and the lack of spaces in schools.

“Loosening visa policies presents risks of opening loopholes used by criminal groups, which pose serious security concerns for Quebec and Canada,” said Legault in the letter sent on Wednesday.

The province is seeking C$470 million ($348 million) in compensation for costs related to asylum seekers in 2021 and 2022, and more for 2023 and beyond.

Last March, Trudeau and US President Joe Biden agreed to end a pact that allowed people to cross into Canada at irregular points of entry and seek asylum. A remote dirt path known as Roxham Road, at the New York border about 40 miles south of Montreal, had become the focal point for many migrants eschewing traditional border checkpoints.

Legault acknowledged in the letter that the closing of this unguarded land crossing “made it possible to temporarily slow down the constant flow of asylum seekers,” but he argued that arrivals have increased in the airports of Montreal and Toronto. They “are becoming sieves,” he said.

Trudeau’s public safety minister, Dominic LeBlanc, said his government has supported the province with funding and renting hotel rooms for asylum seekers. Between 2017 and 2020, the federal government paid C$374 million for services related to temporary refugee housing, he said, and that’s in addition to annual immigration transfers of more than C$700 million.

“We are taking the most recent financial request from the Quebec government very seriously,” LeBlanc said in a statement. “We are committed to working with the government of Quebec to find solutions to the challenges posed by the significant number of asylum seekers that Quebec receives.”

Quebec has done “more than its share” in welcoming refugees, LeBlanc said, and the federal government is evaluating all possible measures to allow asylum seekers to travel to other provinces if they wish to do so.

Close to 130,000 asylum claimants were processed from January to November 2023, mainly in Quebec and Ontario, according to the Canadian government. That’s up from 92,000 in 2022 and 64,000 in 2019, before the pandemic. Most claims for alleged persecution last year were made by people from countries in the Americas, such as Mexico and Haiti, but also from India, Turkey and Iran.

Quebec also asked in the letter that the Canadian government move migrants by bus to other provinces like it did during the worst of the Roxham Road crisis. “This is an urgent matter of the utmost importance,” said Legault.

Trudeau’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His government is also facing pressure from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who is threatening to add a “federal impacts levy” to her recent 10.5% property tax increase unless Ottawa hands over C$250 million to house the growing number of refugee claimants in the city. The levy would bring the property tax hike to a historic 16.5%.

