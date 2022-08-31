(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a one-for-one swap on his front bench ahead of a cabinet retreat next week that will flesh out his government’s fall agenda.

Helena Jaczek was named procurement minister during a brief ceremony Wednesday in Ottawa. She succeeds Filomena Tassi, who in turn takes over Jaczek’s previous post as head of the government’s economic development agency in Ontario.

Tassi requested a change after her husband suffered two strokes, saying she wanted to better balance the needs of her family with the travel demands of her job.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister for approaching my situation as a challenge to be addressed and solved, rather than as a choice to be made between family or public service,” Tassi said in an emailed statement.

