(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would implement a full ban on military-style assault weapons if he’s re-elected next month, a popular move in major metropolitan districts the governing Liberals will need to hold in order to retain power.

At an event in Toronto, the largest city in Canada and the one with by far the highest homicide numbers, Trudeau also pledged to strengthen safe-storage laws to make it more difficult for criminals to obtain guns. As part of the measures, the government would initiate a buyback of weapons currently in circulation.

“Too many people have lost loved ones to gun violence,” Trudeau said in a statement. “Thoughts and prayers aren’t going to cut it.”

The gun control pledge is Trudeau’s first major policy announcement since the release of photos earlier this week showing the 47-year-old Canadian leader wearing brownface and blackface makeup on at least three occasions when he was younger.

Friday’s announcement allows Trudeau to highlight a major wedge issue with his main rival Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer.

