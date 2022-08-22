(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be willing to consider easing the regulatory burden on new gas export facilities to Europe, while indicating the business case for investments may be a difficult one.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Trudeau said the challenge is that any new liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s eastern shore would be far from country’s western gas fields. Any new energy supplied to European allies would need to be transported over a vast area, through multiple jurisdictions.

Canada will “explore ways to see if it makes sense to export LNG, and if there’s a business case for it to export LNG directly to Europe,” Trudeau said, adding that “economic conversations” are taking place between businesses in Canada and Germany.

“Easing the processes, because of the difficulty that Germany is facing, to make sure that we can move through regulatory hurdles more quickly, is something we’re willing to do,” he said.

While Canada is unlikely to help Germany’s bid to cut reliance on Russian energy by much in the short term, both Scholz and Trudeau emphasized how the Group of Seven and NATO partners are planning longer-term cooperation in hydrogen projects.

Scholz has traveled to Canada with a large business delegation and his deputy, Economy Minister Robert Habeck, in a bid to strengthen German-Canadian ties in areas including energy, climate and security.

The chancellor and Trudeau will sign a deal on green hydrogen -- which can be turned into climate-neutral synthetic fuels using sustainably generated electricity -- in Stephenville, Newfoundland on Tuesday.

Scholz will also meet with representatives of Canadian pension funds in Toronto later on Monday to lobby for more green investments to support Germany’s shift toward a carbon neutral economy.

‘Fast as Possible’

At the press conference, Scholz reiterated that Russia is no longer a reliable business partner, and it’s important that allies like Canada and Germany “stand together.” He said Germany is racing to build LNG terminals along its coast to accelerate the transition.

“It’s clear that we will require LNG for a transition period,” Scholz said. “We’re doing it as fast as possible -- never has such an infrastructure been built in Germany in such a short time.”

The most promising Canadian project would add an LNG export facility to an existing Repsol SA import terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick. But Trudeau’s energy minister has acknowledged any new gas exports are at least three years away.

Executives on the trip with the German leader -- his first to Canada since taking office at the end of last year -- include the chief executive officers of Volkswagen AG, Bayer AG and Uniper SE, as well as the president of Germany’s BDI industry lobby.

VW and Mercedes have sealed agreements with Canada to secure access to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium for battery production, people familiar with the accords told Bloomberg earlier Monday.

The memorandums of understanding will be signed Tuesday in Toronto, with Scholz and Trudeau in attendance, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

