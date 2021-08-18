Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he doesn’t believe monetary policy will be a top priority for his government after the Sept. 20 election, even as the Bank of Canada prepares to update its inflation-fighting mandate.

At a campaign stop in Vancouver, Trudeau was asked whether he would support altering the central bank’s agreement with the government to allow it to tolerate somewhat higher inflation, as the U.S. Federal Reserve has done. The Bank of Canada tries to keep inflation close to 2 per cent, and its target comes up for review every five years.

The next renewal is due later this year, but Trudeau indicated it was not a major preoccupation for him. “When I think about the biggest, most important economic policy this government, if re-elected, would move forward, you’ll forgive me if I don’t think about monetary policy,” Trudeau said at the press conference. “You’ll understand that I think about families.”

The comments came on the same day Statistics Canada said inflation hit 3.7 per cent in July, one of its highest readings over the past two decades and the fourth straight month outside the central bank’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent control range. Governor Tiff Macklem has warned against overreacting to the “temporary” spike in prices.

But if Macklem is wrong about the transitory nature of the price increases, the central bank could be forced to hike interest rates earlier than analysts are anticipating -- unless the government provides a fresh mandate that grants it more flexibility.

When asked about July inflation reading, Trudeau said: “We fully respect the Bank of Canada’s role in setting monetary policy so we won’t comment directly on that.”

The central bank’s existing mandate requires it to keep inflation within its control range as much as possible. Operationally, that has meant aiming for a 2 per cent target over the central bank’s forecast horizon, a period of about two years.

The central bank’s purchase of hundreds of billions of federal government bonds since the start of the pandemic has helped keep the government’s borrowing costs in check as it ran record budget deficits.