(Bloomberg) -- Another of the key Canadian government officials at the center of a controversy over SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is leaving his post.

Michael Wernick announced his retirement on Monday as clerk of the privy council, the highest-ranking position in Canada’s civil service and a key aide to Justin Trudeau. The prime minister named Ian Shugart, currently deputy minister of foreign affairs, to replace him.

Wernick said in a letter to Trudeau that “recent events” led him to conclude he couldn’t hold his post during the election campaign this fall. “It is now apparent that there is no path for me to have a relationship of mutual trust and respect with the leaders of the Opposition parties,” he said.

Canada’s former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, quit cabinet in February, alleging several key Trudeau government figures pressured her to intervene to end a criminal prosecution against Montreal-based construction giant SNC. She named Wernick in particular, and said the prime minister’s office wanted her to pursue a negotiated settlement.

Trudeau had already lost another top political aide, Gerald Butts, to the scandal. A second minister, Jane Philpott, followed Wilson-Raybould in quitting cabinet.

