(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing an overhaul of his front bench that will likely see him name new ministers of defense and justice.

Anita Anand, who has overseen Canada’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, will be given an economic portfolio while David Lametti will leave cabinet altogether, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

CBC, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the shuffle, also said that Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier would be dropped from their posts.

Trudeau’s cabinet shakeup is expected to be made official on Wednesday and gives the prime minister a chance to fine tune his team ahead of the next election. TThough a vote isn’t likely until at least next year, the Canadian leader is facing a pileup of political controversies and the rising cost of living is making him vulnerable to attacks by his main opposition rival.

Anand, who was in charge of Canada’s vaccine procurement during Covid-19, was moved to defense in a 2021 shuffle. In addition to managing the war and representing Canada at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, she was leading an ongoing culture shift in the military after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against several top soldiers.

Four other ministers have also said they won’t run in the next election.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced earlier Tuesday that he’s stepping aside. Carolyn Bennett, a veteran lawmaker who was minister of mental health and addictions, Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek have also said they won’t seek reelection.

Alghabra helped to lead the government’s response to Covid at airports as well as a period of chaotic lineups and delays when Canadians resumed traveling regularly.

The Toronto-area lawmaker said in a brief video statement posted to social media that he was proud to have worked on reforming Canada’s aviation sector during an “extraordinary time” by enhancing transparency and accountability.

--With assistance from Brian Platt.

(Updates throughout with CBC report of defense minister being moved.)

