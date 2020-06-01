Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ready to announce financial support for Canadian municipalities whose revenues have plunged amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

Trudeau will announce $2.2 billion in funding for cities on Monday, according to a government official familiar with the plans. The money -- potentially only a first installment -- will come in the form of an accelerated rebate of the federal goods and services tax.

Providing support for public transit systems will be a priority for the government, as will other essential services such as trash collection, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities made a public request in April for at least $10 billion in emergency funding from the federal government.