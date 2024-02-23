(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced a fresh batch of sanctions on Russian people and businesses as the second anniversary approaches of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions unveiled Friday include business leaders and companies that provide “direct and indirect support to the Russian government’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” said a news release from Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s office.

Canada is also banning more exports that could be used in weapons manufacturing, such as “explosives, including detonators, that are used in the mining and construction industry,” the release said.

“These sanctions target individuals and entities who support the Russian military through finance, logistics and sanctions evasion,” it said.

Canada’s announcement comes the same day as the US released its biggest sanctions package against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The full list of new Canadian sanctions are posted on the Global Affairs Canada website.

