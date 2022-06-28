(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country is looking at expanding energy infrastructure to help Europe over the “medium term” to transition away from Russian oil and gas.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Elmau, Germany at the end of a Group of Seven summit, said there are opportunities to build facilities that could export liquefied natural gas to the continent, without giving specifics. The infrastructure could then be used for hydrogen exporting in the future, he said, keeping it consistent with Canada’s longer term climate goals.

Canada is “looking in the medium term at expanding some infrastructure, but in a way that hits that medium term and long term goal of accelerating the transition not just off Russian oil and gas, but off of our global dependence on fossil fuels because of the impacts of climate change,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, where the two leaders discussed deepening energy cooperation between their countries. Scholz is scheduled to make an official visit to Canada in August.

Germany and Canada have been discussing options for an LNG terminal on Canada’s east coast to export to Europe.

“There are many conversations going on with Chancellor Scholz and I look forward to continuing them when he comes to Canada in August,” Trudeau said.

