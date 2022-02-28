Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government plans to ban imports of Russian crude oil into the country, as part of efforts to ramp up pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

Trudeau made the announcement at a press conference in Ottawa, where he also announced plans to provide anti-tank weapon systems to Ukraine.

“Today, we are announcing our intention to ban all imports of crude oil from Russia, an industry that has benefited President Putin and his oligarchs greatly,” Trudeau said in French. “While Canada has imported very little amounts in recent years, this measure sends a powerful message.”

Canada hasn’t imported any crude oil from Russia since 2019, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told lawmakers on Monday.