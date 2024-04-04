(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada’s upcoming budget won’t include new taxes on the middle class, but did not comment on whether the government will introduce other measures to boost tax revenue.

Trudeau and his cabinet ministers have been making pre-budget announcements laying out billions of dollars in spending promises, primarily focused on housing. At a news conference Thursday, Trudeau was asked whether the budget will increase taxes to pay for those pledges.

“We’re going to continue to focus on putting money in the pockets of Canadians,” he answered. “There are no plans to raise taxes on the middle class.” He noted that after he was first elected in 2015, the government raised taxes on the wealthiest Canadians and lowered them for the middle class.

Some business groups have expressed concern that Trudeau’s budget, set to be released on April 16, may include new levies on companies.

