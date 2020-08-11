(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Bill Morneau, his embattled finance minister, has his full support, and any statement to the contrary is false.

Morneau has played the “lead role” in the creation of Covid-19 response programs such as the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit and the wage subsidy, important work that he is continuing, Trudeau said, according to a statement from the prime minister released by spokesman Cameron Ahmad.

“Of course the Prime Minister has full confidence in Minister Morneau and any statement to the contrary is false,” Trudeau said. “The Prime Minister knows that Minister Morneau and the entire team of cabinet ministers will keep doing the work that Canadians rely on to get them through this pandemic.”

Morneau is embroiled in a scandal over a contract to a charity that employs one of his daughters and had paid C$41,000 ($30,700) in travel expenses for his family for trips to Kenya and Ecuador. Though Morneau has repaid the money and apologized, the opposition Conservatives are calling for his resignation.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.