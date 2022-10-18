Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will accelerate, rather than undermine, his country’s efforts to transition away from fossil fuels.

Speaking Tuesday at a climate conference in Ottawa, Trudeau said Canada is doing more to “bend the curve” on emissions than any other stable democracy -- efforts that will allow it to replace Russia as a cleaner and more reliable producer of resources.

“Canada is positioned to be the supplier of energy in a net-zero world,” Trudeau told Akshat Rathi, host of Bloomberg’s Zero podcast, in an on-stage interview.

For example, Canada’s broad-based price on pollution, which will continue to increase through to 2030, is a clear signal to investors and businesses that things are going in that direction, Trudeau said.

And while the country -- one of the biggest greenhouse gas polluters per capita among large economies -- has struggled to cut emissions, Trudeau guaranteed those numbers will start dropping.

“We are on a track to hit our carbon reduction targets,” he said.