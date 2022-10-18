34m ago
Trudeau says Russia's war in Ukraine speeds up energy transition
Bloomberg News,
Liberal cabinet retreat in Vancouver
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will accelerate, rather than undermine, his country’s efforts to transition away from fossil fuels.
Speaking Tuesday at a climate conference in Ottawa, Trudeau said Canada is doing more to “bend the curve” on emissions than any other stable democracy -- efforts that will allow it to replace Russia as a cleaner and more reliable producer of resources.
“Canada is positioned to be the supplier of energy in a net-zero world,” Trudeau told Akshat Rathi, host of Bloomberg’s Zero podcast, in an on-stage interview.
For example, Canada’s broad-based price on pollution, which will continue to increase through to 2030, is a clear signal to investors and businesses that things are going in that direction, Trudeau said.
And while the country -- one of the biggest greenhouse gas polluters per capita among large economies -- has struggled to cut emissions, Trudeau guaranteed those numbers will start dropping.
“We are on a track to hit our carbon reduction targets,” he said.