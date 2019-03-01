(Bloomberg) -- Justin Trudeau shifted some of his cabinet assignments Friday after the departure of Jody Wilson-Raybould -- whose allegations of judicial interference are threatening the Canadian prime minister’s government.

He moved his agriculture minister, Lawrence MacAulay, to veterans affairs. Marie-Claude Bibeau was named to replace him at agriculture, while Maryam Monsef took on Bibeau’s former role as minister of international development, on top of her position as minister for women and gender equality.

MacAulay, from the Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island, is one of the longest serving lawmakers in the Liberal government, first elected in 1988.

Wilson-Raybould quit as veterans affairs minister in February, weeks after being shuffled to the job amid a scandal centered on her time as justice minister and attorney general. She says Trudeau and his key aides pressured her to help end a legal case against SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., an iconic Quebec engineering and construction firm. Trudeau is trying to weather the storm.

