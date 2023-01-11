Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:09
How pay transparency may affect your job search or raise
-
4:53
Flexible work, cheaper child-care give women workers a boost
-
This firm fines employees US$1,200 if they disturb colleagues on vacation
-
CTV News exclusive: Bill Morneau 'worried' about 2023 recession
-
4:30
Looking to buy a house this year? Here’s what real estate experts are expecting
-
7:37
Flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers: study
-
-
Jan 10
TMX hopes to do more merger and acquisition deals after VettaFi investment: COO5:11
TMX hopes to do more merger and acquisition deals after VettaFi investment: COO
TMX's investment in VettaFi is only the start of their information services mergers and acquisitions journey, according to TMX Chief Operating Officer Jay Rajarathinam.
-
19h ago2:45
People are leaving Canada's biggest cities amid a housing crunch
Canada’s largest cities are getting bigger and more expensive, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to search for affordable housing elsewhere.
-
20h ago
Why does everyone talk about the “yield curve”?
Better than reading tea leaves, the spread (or curve) between short- and long-term bond rates can sometimes offer a potential indication of an impending recession.
Presented by:
-
Top Picks
-
23h ago2:08
Uber public policy head wants Ontario to move 'faster and further' on gig economy
Uber's vice-president and global head of public policy wants Ontario to speed up its efforts to deliver gig economy legislation and act on its pitch to boost gig worker benefits.
-
Jan 10
Via Rail apologizes for holiday travel disruptions, communication failures4:46
Via Rail apologizes for holiday travel disruptions, communication failures
Via Rail Canada is apologizing to travellers for extensive delays and cancellations over the holiday period as it offers refunds and travel credits.
-
16h ago7:26
Village Farms supplants Tilray as top Canadian pot producer: CIBC
Village Farms' cannabis subsidiary Pure Sunfarms has catapulted to the top of Canada’s marijuana market share rankings, supplanting Tilray following a recalculation of how province’s sales figures, according to a Bay Street analyst.
-
22h ago5:45
Trudeau sings praises of free trade, meets with López Obrador at North America summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extolled the virtues of North American free trade to a Mexican audience of business leaders Tuesday — and took a few jabs at the former U.S. president who tried to do away with it.
-
Jan 9
The market has already priced in a short-lived recession: BMO6:54
The market has already priced in a short-lived recession: BMO
If a recession does hit the global economy this year, one chief investment officer believes the markets have already priced it in.
-
16h ago8:10
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobs
Ontario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a public survey indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
17h ago6:08
FTX advisers have found US$5B cash or sellable crypto
FTX Group advisers have found more than US$5 billion in cash or crypto assets that it may be able to sell to help repay creditors, a lawyer for the company told the judge overseeing the biggest crypto bankruptcy.
-
22h ago6:12
Canada can make case for EV production during Biden visit: Ont. finance minister
The finance minister of Canada’s largest province said an expected visit from U.S. President Joe Biden is an opportunity to position Ontario as a friendly hub for electric vehicle production.
-
23h ago2:22
Majority of IT managers expect data breaches at their companies in next three years: Survey
North American businesses are worried about rising cyber security risk, with a new survey finding 77 per cent of IT managers expect a data breach at their companies within the next three years.
-
Jan 6
It's time for retirement investors to act their age: Dale Jackson6:30
It's time for retirement investors to act their age: Dale Jackson
We're all another year older at the start of 2023, but many of us still invest like it's 1999.