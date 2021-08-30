(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s goal in calling an early election in Canada was to pull off the same feat British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did in 2019 -- turn a parliamentary minority into a decisive majority for his Liberal Party. Instead, he risks looking more like Theresa May, whose decision to call a snap vote in 2017 backfired.

Canada’s Conservative Party, led by Erin O’Toole, has nosed ahead in polls and now has a 54% chance of winning the most seats, according to projections by polling aggregator 338Canada.com. The Tories have pulled even with the Liberals in vote-rich Ontario and have a strong lead in the western provinces.

The polls suggest neither of the main parties has much chance of winning an outright majority in the 338-seat House of Commons. The numbers could shift again in the three weeks that remain before the Sept. 20 vote -- especially with televised debates still to come.

