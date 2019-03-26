Why canola is being singled out by China and why more could be coming

China has blocked imports of canola seed from a second major Canadian exporter.

China's General Administration of Customs announced Tuesday on its website that its officials have detected several hazardous organisms in shipments of canola from Viterra Inc.

It says shipments from Viterra have been blocked to prevent the introduction of pests to China. Viterra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Winnipeg Tuesday he is “very much looking at the possibility” of sending a high-level delegation to China to discuss the canola issue.

“Obviously we take very seriously the situation around canola and the Chinese decisions,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

“We know that canola produced here in Canada is top quality and the oversight, inspection, and science that surrounds what we do here is top notch and world class. And that is certainly something we are going to continue to impress upon our Chinese interlocutors.”

The Chinese government gave the same reason for blocking canola shipped by Richardson International Ltd. of Winnipeg.

The Canola Council of Canada has also reported that Chinese companies have stopped buying canola seed from Canadian producers.

China accounts for about 40 per cent of Canada's exports of canola seed, oil and meal.

With files from BNN Bloomberg