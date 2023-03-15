(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tasked former Governor General David Johnston with examining allegations China interfered in Canada’s last two elections.

Johnston was selected as the monarch’s representative in Canada in 2010 by former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Naming him was meant to give Trudeau protection from allegations of partisan favor in the appointment, though the opposition Tories immediately slammed the appointment regardless.

Their criticisms primarily focused on Johnston’s membership at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, a non-partisan charity founded as a memorial to Trudeau’s late father, who opened diplomatic relations with China when he was prime minister five decades ago.

Last week, in an attempt to defuse controversy over reports of Chinese election meddling, Trudeau announced he would appoint a special rapporteur to examine the allegations and advise the government on a course of action.

Trudeau has so far resisted demands to call a judicial inquiry into the matter, but he has said he’ll abide by the recommendations of the special rapporteur.

Johnston was chosen after consultations with the opposition parties in parliament, Trudeau’s office said Wednesday in a news release. As special rapporteur, the former viceroy “will identify any remaining gaps or areas requiring further attention to protect the integrity of Canada’s democracy.”

Over the past month, a series of media reports has said Trudeau received intelligence briefings alleging that China meddled in both the 2019 and 2021 votes that returned him and his Liberals to power.

The reports included claims that Chinese officials spread misinformation to hurt certain candidates, including Conservatives, and funneled money and volunteers toward people it wanted to see elected.

