(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to officially kick off Canada’s election campaign Wednesday, with polls showing his Liberals locked in a tight race with the opposition Conservative Party ahead of the Oct. 21 vote.

Trudeau is set to meet with Governor General Julie Payette, Queen Elizabeth II’s representative in Canada, at 10 a.m. to request the dissolution of parliament, according to a person familiar with the plan. It would mark the formal start of campaigning.

Neither of the two main parties is currently polling high enough -- both are just north of 30% -- to win a majority of the 338 seats up for grabs, meaning the next government could be more fragmented than the current one. The Liberals enter the election with 177 seats, compared with 95 for the Conservatives, 39 for the New Democrats and the remaining 27 split among smaller parties, independents and vacancies. A majority requires winning at least 170 seats.

