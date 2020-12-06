(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to name Michael Sabia, former chief executive officer at Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, as the top bureaucrat at Canada’s finance department, according to Maclean’s magazine.

Trudeau is expected to make the announcement this week, Maclean’s reported. The prime minister’s office declined to comment Sunday night, and officials at the finance department didn’t immediately reply.

Sabia stepped down as head of the Quebec pension fund earlier this year, before taking over as chairman of the state-run Canada Infrastructure Bank in April. He has been an aide on economic policy issues for Trudeau’s government since the Covid-19 pandemic began. He was also chief executive officer at BCE Inc., the nation’s biggest telecommunications company, from 2002 until 2008.

The deputy finance minister is the country’s third-highest ranking policy maker on economic matters, after the finance minister and Bank of Canada governor. Sabia will be tasked with helping put together a post-pandemic stimulus package worth as much as C$100 billion ($78.3 billion) that was promised by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland last week.

Sabia’s predecessor in the job, Paul Rochon, announced his decision to retire a day after Freeland delivered her first fiscal update as minister. She projected a budget deficit this fiscal year of C$381.6 billion, or 17.5% of gross domestic product, before additional stimulus.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.