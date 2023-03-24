(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pledge more support for the Haitian police during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Canada’s capital, but won’t commit to leading an international security mission.

Both Trudeau and Biden recognize the difficulty of a mission to Haiti and are wary of committing international forces without a more stable political environment, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement Friday in Ottawa.

Though the US has hoped to see Canada lead such a mission, it wasn’t expecting to get that promise during Biden’s visit, the person said.

When Trudeau attended a gathering of Caribbean leaders in February, the message he received was that many Haitian leaders do not want to see international forces in their country at this time, the person said.

Instead, Canada’s focus remains on building up the capacity of the Haitian National Police, and Trudeau will unveil a C$100 million ($72.6 million) support package including equipment, financial support and training for the police.

The amount of Trudeau’s funding pledge was first reported by the Toronto Star.

