Trudeau unveils deal to keep his Liberals in power until 2025

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an agreement with a left-leaning opposition party aimed at preventing another election until 2025.

Trudeau’s Liberals and the New Democratic Party have struck a deal that will see the NDP support the government in confidence votes in exchange for advancing policies including national dental care and prescription drug programs, Trudeau told reporters Tuesday morning in Ottawa.

Saying it was “not an easy decision,” Trudeau argued the pact will allow his minority government to “function with predictability and stability, present and implement budgets, and get things done for Canadians.” He said both parties are committed to implementing higher taxes on bank profits, which was part of the Liberal platform in the 2021 election.

As Trudeau was speaking, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh posted a statement on Twitter saying his party is using its “power to deliver the biggest expansion of health care in a generation.”

The deal is for a so-called confidence-and-supply agreement, not a formal coalition pact that would see NDP lawmakers take cabinet positions.

Trudeau called a snap election last year hoping to regain the parliamentary majority he lost in 2019. His Liberals won 159 of the 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons, 11 shy of a majority. The NDP holds 25 seats.

The deal has the potential to reshape Canada’s political landscape, giving Trudeau more latitude to govern as though his party has a majority. The primary opposition party, the Conservatives, is in the midst of a leadership race that will conclude in September.

Meanwhile, there is significant debate about whether Trudeau will see the Liberals through another campaign, which would be his fourth at the helm. Pushing the next election off three years would give the prime minister more time to decide whether to step down and trigger a leadership race in the governing party.

Asked about his plans Tuesday, the prime minister said he intends to keep serving Canadians “through and beyond the next election.”

Potential contenders to succeed Trudeau include Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney, the former governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, who is now vice chair of Brookfield Asset Management.