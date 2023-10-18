(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cautioned Alberta’s government against pulling out of Canada’s federal pension plan, saying it could “weaken the pensions of millions of seniors and hard-working people in Alberta and right across the country.”

Trudeau’s office released a letter he sent to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, whose government has been running advertising and surveys to assess public support for the province to start its own retirement scheme and exit the C$575 billion ($421 billion) Canada Pension Plan.

“I have instructed my Cabinet and officials to take all necessary steps to ensure Albertans — and Canadians — are fully aware of the risks of your plan, and to do everything possible to ensure CPP remains intact,” Trudeau said. “We will not stand by as anyone seeks to weaken pensions and reduce the retirement income of Canadians.”

Last month, Smith’s government took a step toward pulling out of the national plan by releasing a report that claimed its residents would be entitled to C$334 billion, or more than half of the fund’s assets, upon an exit. That figure, and the calculations on which it’s based, are being widely disputed.

Trudeau said Alberta withdrawing from the Canada plan would “expose millions of Canadians to greater volatility and would deny them the certainty and stability that has benefited generations.”

Earlier this week, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sent a letter saying the provincial government’s communications are highlighting only the potential upsides of an Alberta Pension Plan, without providing information on risks or drawbacks.

The advertising campaign “is undisguised in its bias toward the APP,” said the CPPIB letter to Jim Dinning, the Alberta official who’s leading a provincial panel on the matter. “It highlights supposed benefits that would arise only if a narrow set of assumptions prove to be correct. This is despite many experts discrediting the analysis upon which the advertisements are based.”

