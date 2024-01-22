(Bloomberg) -- Truist Financial Corp. and Fifth Third Bancorp are tapping the US investment-grade market on Monday, joining other Wall Street banks in selling bonds after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.

Truist is selling bonds in as many as two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, an 11-year fixed-to-floating security, may yield 190 basis points over comparable Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Fifth Third is also in the market with an 8-year security that may yield in the area of 187.5 basis points above comparable Treasuries, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Truist reported what analysts described as a “noisy” and “super-messy” quarter amid a $6.1 billion goodwill impairment, while saying its underlying results were solid and that its guidance for revenue in 2024 appears better than expected. Meanwhile, Fifth Third reported earnings Friday that beat the average analyst estimate.

Financial institutions, led by the biggest US banks and regional lenders, have dominated high-grade issuance, making up over 60% of the $149 billion that has priced so far this month. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. raised a total of $28 billion last week. Regional banks, including PNC Financial Services Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group Inc., have been active too.

Syndicate desks are projecting more than $25 billion this week. Issuance could break the roughly $175 billion January record set in 2017 as more companies emerge from earnings blackout periods.

