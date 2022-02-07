(Bloomberg) -- Truist Financial Corp. has hired former UBS Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Stellar Tucker to be head of technology banking, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tucker joined Truist this month as the group head, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Tucker was most recently the head of corporate development and strategic initiatives at IT firm HCL Technologies Inc.

Tucker is one of the few women to be named head of technology at an investment bank.

A representative for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Truist confirmed Tucker’s hiring.

Truist has been in hiring mode after Michael Carter, Truist’s head of investment and corporate banking, joined last year from Royal Bank of Canada.

Carter, one of the most senior Black investment bankers on Wall Street, announced the hiring last month of former HSBC Holdings Plc banker Julie Bennett Bunuan as head of ESG advisory and intra-industry coverage.

Tucker worked at UBS from 2018 to 2019 as global head of business services, and was a managing director at Foros as well as Goldman Sachs before that.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.