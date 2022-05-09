(Bloomberg) -- Truist Financial Corp. hired Credit Suisse Group AG managing director Michael Nemeroff, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Nemeroff is set to join Truist in August as head of software investment banking, said one of the people, asking not to be identified discussing private information. He’ll report to Stellar Tucker, the firm’s head of technology investment banking.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment, as did Nemeroff. A Truist representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nemeroff, who’s based in New York, joined the Swiss bank in 2012, Finra records show. He transitioned to investment banking in 2018 from equities research, according to his LinkedIn profile.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.