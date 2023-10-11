(Bloomberg) -- Edwin Truman and Nasser Saidi are among a group of experts, academics and economists calling for an overhaul of the voluntary guidelines for the $11 trillion sovereign wealth fund industry.

The standards for state-backed investors — known as the Santiago Principles — need to be urgently reformed or replaced and such funds should be audited by external entities, according to a letter signed by 20 representatives, published to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the guidelines.

The set of 24 voluntary rules for sovereign investors in areas such as transparency and governance were adopted in 2008 to address concerns that opaque wealth funds could potentially disrupt global financial markets. These principles, which are non-quantifiable and non-enforceable, are maintained and promoted by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds.

“The world has changed significantly since 2008, and so has the SWF industry,” according to the letter. “We propose that the Santiago Principles should be reformulated, which would also present an opportunity for SWFs to embrace a more transparent social, climate- and nature- related reporting, in alignment with their hosting governments’ commitments regarding international climate and biodiversity agreements.”

Challenges

Truman, former assistant secretary of the US treasury for international affairs, and Saidi, Lebanon’s former minister for economy and trade, are among the signatories who say several governments established “quasi-SWFs” which do not invest overseas but manage domestic assets or are designed to attract foreign direct investing, which “poses a very different set of challenges than in 2008.”

New considerations such as the climate and environmental crises, the rise of geopolitical considerations and social inequalities, and the increasing importance of private equity and real assets in their portfolios “have made this group of sovereign investors increasingly complex, and the Santiago Principles, increasingly unfit,” the letter said.

An official at the IFSWF said its members complete self-assessments which are available on the organization’s website. These “provide an in-depth view of each member’s governance structures, investment management processes and risk management function.”

The Santiago Principles “have been broad enough to help a wide range of institutions, including international investors and domestically focused funds, for which they were not initially written, improve their governance processes and disclosure,” the official said.

They added that the group’s sovereign members continue to “drive a review process to reassess the Principles’ relevance to ensure they remain fit for purpose for the next 15 years and beyond.”

Conflict of Interest

The IFSWF is funded by the sovereign wealth funds themselves, which the signatories say is a conflict of interest, according to the letter. The signatories also noted that several member funds have yet to publish annual reports or disclose meaningful financial data.

“Global events like the 2008 financial crisis, the 2015 oil crisis, the 2020-21 Covid pandemic, and the 2022 market crash are game-changers and call for a revision of the principles,” the letter said. “Governance guidelines must be complemented by other important considerations such as sustainability, stewardship, responsible investing, behavior, and resilience.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.