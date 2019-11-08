Trump ’16 Campaign Leader Steve Bannon Called to Stand in Stone Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist for President Donald Trump and CEO of Trump’s 2016 campaign, was called as a witness for prosecutors in the criminal trial of longtime Republican consultant and Trump supporter Roger Stone.

